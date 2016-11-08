LOUISE DENSON

Obituary

LOUISE
DENSON, 81

WINTER HAVEN - Louise Denson, 81, passed 11/7/16. Visit. Wed. 11/9 5-7 pm Johnson-Nelson-Gill F.H. Graveside Thurs. 3 pm Riverside Mem. Park, Jacksonville.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com