DORCAS M. O'BERRY

Obituary

DORCAS M.
O'BERRY, 80

BARTOW - Mrs. Dorcas M. O'Berry, 80, died 11/2/16. Visit: 1-3pm, Sat. 11/12/16 Hancock F.H., Ft. Meade. Svcs., 3pm Sat. 11/12/16 in Hancock Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2016
