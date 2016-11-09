MATTHEW SHAWN
SMITH, 35
POLK CITY - Matthew Shawn Smith, 35, of Polk City, FL passed away on Nov. 1, 2016 in Columbia, MO. He was born on July 20, 1981 in Winter Haven, FL and was a lifelong resident of Polk County.
He was the owner of One Time Sod and Irrigation as well as a member of Trophy Club Outfitters and Habitat Health and Fitness.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lester Smith and Troy Gleason, and grand-mother, Annie Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Smith, parents: Don Smith and Tammie Smith, daughter, Abby Lee Smith, son, Weston Matthew Smith, all of Polk City, FL, sisters: Bridget Hipple of Winter Haven, FL, Lori (Larry) Albritton, Amanda (Sean) Hendricks, all of Polk City, FL, brother, Shane (Whitney ) Smith of Alturas, FL, and grand-mother, Evalene Zaiser of Winter Haven, FL.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 from 10-11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale, FL, with a service following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting live plants be sent.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 9, 2016