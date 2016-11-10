REV. LEROY
KENNON, Jr.
ORLANDO - Rev. Leroy Kennon, Jr., retired Presiding Elder in the A.M.E. Church, transitioned from labor to reward on November 4th, 2016.
In 1988, Rev. Kennon was appointed as a Presiding Elder and assigned to the 'Lively' Lakeland District. In May, 2011, Rev. & Mrs. Kennon celebrated 50 years of Christian Ministry in the A.M.E. Church and retired in September, 2011.
Rev. Kennon leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Vida Kennon; children, Michael L. Kennon (Gail), Cynthia E. Gibson (Larry), Clover Jean Hayden (Michael) and Alicia D. Kennon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7PM, with a wake service to follow at 7PM, St. Mark AME Church, Orlando. A service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, 11AM at New Bethel AME Church, Lakeland. Interment: Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
Postell's Mortuary is providing service for the Kennon family.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016