Obituary Guest Book View Sign

REV. LEROY

KENNON, Jr.



ORLANDO - Rev. Leroy Kennon, Jr., retired Presiding Elder in the A.M.E. Church, transitioned from labor to reward on November 4th, 2016.

In 1988, Rev. Kennon was appointed as a Presiding Elder and assigned to the 'Lively' Lakeland District. In May, 2011, Rev. & Mrs. Kennon celebrated 50 years of Christian Ministry in the A.M.E. Church and retired in September, 2011.

Rev. Kennon leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Vida Kennon; children, Michael L. Kennon (Gail), Cynthia E. Gibson (Larry), Clover Jean Hayden (Michael) and Alicia D. Kennon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7PM, with a wake service to follow at 7PM, St. Mark AME Church, Orlando. A service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, 11AM at New Bethel AME Church, Lakeland. Interment: Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.

Postell's Mortuary is providing service for the Kennon family.



REV. LEROYKENNON, Jr.ORLANDO - Rev. Leroy Kennon, Jr., retired Presiding Elder in the A.M.E. Church, transitioned from labor to reward on November 4th, 2016.In 1988, Rev. Kennon was appointed as a Presiding Elder and assigned to the 'Lively' Lakeland District. In May, 2011, Rev. & Mrs. Kennon celebrated 50 years of Christian Ministry in the A.M.E. Church and retired in September, 2011.Rev. Kennon leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Vida Kennon; children, Michael L. Kennon (Gail), Cynthia E. Gibson (Larry), Clover Jean Hayden (Michael) and Alicia D. Kennon; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7PM, with a wake service to follow at 7PM, St. Mark AME Church, Orlando. A service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, 11AM at New Bethel AME Church, Lakeland. Interment: Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.Postell's Mortuary is providing service for the Kennon family. Funeral Home Postell's Mortuary - Orlando

811 N. POWER DRIVE

Orlando , FL 32818

(407) 295-3857 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close