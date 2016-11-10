MARY ELIZABETH
HAGER, 84
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Hager, age 84, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice with her family by her side.
Mrs. Hager was born July 6, 1932 in Cottonwood, Alabama to Harris and Beatrice (Tice) Hall. She has been an Auburndale resident for over 56 yrs. and was a homemaker. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburndale where she also volunteered for many events, nursery and Sunday school. She was the owner of Hager Daycare for many years and a nurse's aide at Adams Packing. Mary enjoyed cooking, baking and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jennings Hager in June 2016; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mary is survived by her loving & devoted family: 3 daughters: Mary (Gerald) Callender, Gwenda (Benny) Tucker, Phyllis (Danny) Harrison, all of Auburndale, brother: Pastor Ladon (Nadine) Hall of Pace, FL, sister: Othell (Delmar) Paul of Dothan, AL, 5 grandchildren: Ron, Tracy, Jennifer, Maryann & Shane, 8 gt. grandchildren: Cory, Shawna, Shelby, Shawn, Brittany, Reese, Ryli, Jesse & Billy, 1 gt. gt. granddaughter: Oliva.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 11, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
