Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA LOUISE "MARTY" STRICKLAND. View Sign

MARTHA 'MARTY'

LOUISE

STRICKLAND, 63



LAKELAND - Martha 'Marty' Louise Strickland, 63, went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2016 after a long illness. She was born on April 19, 1953 in Alliance, OH to John and Ruth Petersberger. Marty grew up with her five siblings. She devoted much of her life raising her two daughters, until beginning a career at Mid-America Administrative and Retirement Solutions. Marty enjoyed watching her daughters play soccer and swim. She loved crafting, going to the beach, lounging by the pool, taking trips with her friends, and spending time with her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lakeland. Marty will be greatly missed by all the lives that she touched.

Marty is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Ruth and John Petersberger; brothers, Danny and Johnnie Petersberger.

She is survived by her daughters, Lena Strickland-Shaver, Patti Strickland, and Kathy Strickland-Boatenreiter; longtime friend, Candice Lyles-Jones; grandchildren, Chris Grenade, Brett Boatenreiter and Mya Jones; grandchildren on-the-way, Ella Jones and Trey Shaver; siblings, Miriam Petersberger-McCleese, Margaret Petersberger, and Richard Petersberger

Marty's family invites everyone to a visitation being held on Friday, November 11, 2016 from 6 to 8 pm at Gentry-Morrison Southside Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. A celebration of Marty's life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 1 pm at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland.







1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 688-7679

