MEMPHIS, TN. - Dr. Joseph Pete passed away on Nov. 7, 2016, in Memphis, TN.
He was born in Bartow. Dr. Pete was a veteran, and graduated from Union Academy, Florida Memorial College, Florida A & M University and the University of Florida. He retired from Jackson, Miss. School Systems as Superintendent of Elementary School.
Funeral Services will be Mon. Nov. 14th, 11am at New Hope Baptist Church, Jackson, Miss.
Lakewood Funeral Home, Jackson, Miss.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016