CHRISTINE J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE J. SMITH.
SMITH, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Christine J. Smith, 78, died on 11/4/2016.
She was a retired Secretary for the Area Office for the Polk County School Board, a member of Good Hope M.B. Church of Gordonville, Fl, and a member of Laramore Temple # 752.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Clark of Starke, Fl and other relatives.
Visitation: Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, 5 till 7 PM, Living Word of Faith Church, 128 Ave Q NW, Winter Haven, FL. Services: Sat. 11/12/2016, 1PM, Good Hope M.B. Church in Gordonville.
Charles A. Lewis Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016