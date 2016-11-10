CHRISTINE J. SMITH

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE J. SMITH.

CHRISTINE J.
SMITH, 78

WINTER HAVEN - Christine J. Smith, 78, died on 11/4/2016.
She was a retired Secretary for the Area Office for the Polk County School Board, a member of Good Hope M.B. Church of Gordonville, Fl, and a member of Laramore Temple # 752.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Clark of Starke, Fl and other relatives.
Visitation: Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, 5 till 7 PM, Living Word of Faith Church, 128 Ave Q NW, Winter Haven, FL. Services: Sat. 11/12/2016, 1PM, Good Hope M.B. Church in Gordonville.
Charles A. Lewis Funeral Home, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com