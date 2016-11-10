Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA CAUSEY HACKETT. View Sign

TEQUESTA - After a 10 year battle with cancer, Patricia Causey Hackett passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Nov. 3, 2016. She was 58 years old.

Patti was born on Dec. 20, 1957 and raised in Lakeland, FL. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelors in Marine Biology and worked for Florida Power and Light (Ft. Myers), Continental Shelf (Jupiter) and Pan Am (NASA) before becoming Director of the Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach. She married Andrew K. Hackett in 1986 and they raised their family in Jupiter, FL. They owned and operated Ocean Breeze Construction Co.

She is preceded in death by her mother Gwen Clements Causey. She is survived by Andrew K. Hackett, her father John 'Pete' Causey, sisters Melissa Causey and Virginia Burris (Brent), children Andrew Hackett II (Alba) and Gwen Healy (Rick), and grandchildren Olivia Healy and Andrew Hackett III. She was an accomplished horsewoman, cook, gardener and home decorator. She loved the ocean and her dogs, but most of all she loved God and her family.

She was a devout Christian and touched the lives of many with her unwavering faith, strength, love and generosity.

A memorial service for Patti will be held in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. A memorial service for her in Lakeland will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests all donations be sent to Patti's most cherished ministry, Fullness Home Ministries, 4211 Linden Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, Fl, 33418.



