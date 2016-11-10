JOHN PATRICK
|
SHELTON, 56
BARTOW - Mr. John Patrick Shelton, 56, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Mr. Shelton was born January 19, 1960 in Fayetteville, TN and moved to Bartow from Nashville, TN in 1981. He was a diesel engine mechanic, working with agriculture equipment dealers and citrus growers in the Polk County area.
Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by his wife, June Shelton.
He is survived by his daughters, Holly Edmondson, Fort Meade, FL, Heather Kraus, Mulberry, FL, and Jamie Harris, Lakeland, FL; sisters, Barbara Ratton, Avon Park, FL, and Barbara Brady, Florida; grandchildren, Damon, Sierra, Alex, Synthia, Chloe, Lexie and Peyton.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2016 in the Hancock Funeral Home chapel, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL, 285-8171.
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016