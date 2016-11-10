SUSAN COMBEE

Obituary

SUSAN
COMBEE, 63

AUBURNDALE - Susan Combee, 63, passed Sat. 11/5/16. Memorial svc. 11 AM Thurs., 11/10/16; Gathering beginning at 10 AM, at the Auburndale Community Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com