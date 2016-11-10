LILIE JACKSON WINTER HAVEN - Lilie Jackson died on/30/16 "GUSSIE" 11/11

WINTER HAVEN - Lilie Jackson died on 10/30/16. Visit: 11/11, 6-7 pm at Charles A. Lewis F.H. & 11/12, 10-11 am, 1st M.B. Church. Svc. 11am at the church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016
