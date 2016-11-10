ROSE MOLANDER

Obituary

ROSE
MOLANDER, 93

WINTER HAVEN - Rose Molander, age 93, passed Nov. 7, 2016. A service will be held on Sun., Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016
Rose Molander
Click name above for additional details at:
www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave | Auburndale, FL 33823 | (863) 967-8558
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com