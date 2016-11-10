ROBIN BATTLES DEXTER

Obituary

ROBIN BATTLES
DEXTER, 53
CNA

WINTER HAVEN - Robin Battles Dexter, 53, died 11/1/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm St. John Baptist Church, Winter Haven. Service Sat. 11am the church. Williams F.H.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com