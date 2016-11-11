DONNA T.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA T. BRYANT.
BRYANT, 54
LAKELAND - After a long battle with cancer, Donna T. Bryant of Lakeland went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2016.
Donna was born on March 24, 1962 in Tacoma, Washington and moved to Lakeland as a very small child. Donna was a Realtor by profession but a good Samaritan by heart. Donna's love and passion for helping people was evident in all that she did in life; from helping someone purchase their first home, saving someone from losing their home in foreclosure, to assisting and advising in their first steps of becoming an investor. Nothing was too big or too small for her to take on. She loved the challenge of the impossible deals the most and would bring them to fruition. Donna's soft spot was for underprivileged children. She would often arrange for bounce houses and slip and slides so these children could experience the same things as other more fortunate children. She would spend thousands on Christmas presents for children she knew would not have much at Christmas.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Glen Bryant and Victoria McCabe Elwanger. She is survived by her life partner, David Delk, her brother, Michael (Lisa) Bryant of Lakeland; her nephew, Nicholas Bryant of Lakeland, her uncle, Golden McCabe of Lakeland, her aunt, Becky Swindal of Canyon Lake, Texas, and many cousins.
Donna was a special person and will be missed, but she will forever be remembered for her generous heart and warm smile.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2016