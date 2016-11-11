Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA T. BRYANT. View Sign

DONNA T.

BRYANT, 54



LAKELAND - After a long battle with cancer, Donna T. Bryant of Lakeland went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2016.

Donna was born on March 24, 1962 in Tacoma, Washington and moved to Lakeland as a very small child. Donna was a Realtor by profession but a good Samaritan by heart. Donna's love and passion for helping people was evident in all that she did in life; from helping someone purchase their first home, saving someone from losing their home in foreclosure, to assisting and advising in their first steps of becoming an investor. Nothing was too big or too small for her to take on. She loved the challenge of the impossible deals the most and would bring them to fruition. Donna's soft spot was for underprivileged children. She would often arrange for bounce houses and slip and slides so these children could experience the same things as other more fortunate children. She would spend thousands on Christmas presents for children she knew would not have much at Christmas.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Glen Bryant and Victoria McCabe Elwanger. She is survived by her life partner, David Delk, her brother, Michael (Lisa) Bryant of Lakeland; her nephew, Nicholas Bryant of Lakeland, her uncle, Golden McCabe of Lakeland, her aunt, Becky Swindal of Canyon Lake, Texas, and many cousins.

Donna was a special person and will be missed, but she will forever be remembered for her generous heart and warm smile.



DONNA T.BRYANT, 54LAKELAND - After a long battle with cancer, Donna T. Bryant of Lakeland went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2016.Donna was born on March 24, 1962 in Tacoma, Washington and moved to Lakeland as a very small child. Donna was a Realtor by profession but a good Samaritan by heart. Donna's love and passion for helping people was evident in all that she did in life; from helping someone purchase their first home, saving someone from losing their home in foreclosure, to assisting and advising in their first steps of becoming an investor. Nothing was too big or too small for her to take on. She loved the challenge of the impossible deals the most and would bring them to fruition. Donna's soft spot was for underprivileged children. She would often arrange for bounce houses and slip and slides so these children could experience the same things as other more fortunate children. She would spend thousands on Christmas presents for children she knew would not have much at Christmas.Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Glen Bryant and Victoria McCabe Elwanger. She is survived by her life partner, David Delk, her brother, Michael (Lisa) Bryant of Lakeland; her nephew, Nicholas Bryant of Lakeland, her uncle, Golden McCabe of Lakeland, her aunt, Becky Swindal of Canyon Lake, Texas, and many cousins.Donna was a special person and will be missed, but she will forever be remembered for her generous heart and warm smile. Published in Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com