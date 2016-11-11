Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGIE WILSON HULEN. View Sign



LAKE WALES - Margie Wilson Hulen of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at Lake Wales Medical Center.

She was born February 27, 1921 in Mt. Zion, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Della (Huff) Wilson. She has been a resident of the area since 1988 coming from Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales. Margie was a sports fan, enjoyed watching golf, football, baseball and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert K. Hulen, Jr., 1 sister and 2 brothers.

She is survived by her sons Stephen Hulen and wife Dianne of Sebring, FL, Robert K. Hulen III and wife Lynne of Lake Wales, FL, 4 grandchildren: Greg Hulen, Kyle Hulen, Kara Russell, and Matt Hulen and 8 great grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Building fund at 16 N. 3rd Street Lake Wales, Florida, 33853.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 14, 2016 at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales with Rev. Chad Reynolds officiating.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

