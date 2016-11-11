TILLIE VICKERS
SIKES, 87
LAKELAND - Tillie Vickers Sikes, 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at Solaris Healthcare in Plant City, Florida.
Tillie was born in Grady County, Georgia, on March 12, 1929. She grew up in Whigham, Georgia, graduated from high school, and attended Perry Business School in Albany, Georgia, where she met and married her loving husband of 59 years, Willie M. 'Bill' Sikes. They moved their family from Whigham, Georgia, to Lakeland, Florida, in 1961. Tillie worked in the accounting profession for various companies in the Lakeland area until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of New Home Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, Gary Sikes of Lakeland; daughters, Sherry Sikes Carver of Lakeland and Kathy Sikes Saville of Naples; grandchildren, Sarah Sikes and Hali Sikes, both of Lakeland, Zachary Fulp and Isabella Lepore, both of Naples, Garrett Lord of Tampa; and great-grandson, Gunner, of Lakeland.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister, Mildred Vickers.
Mrs. Sikes' family will receive friends at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland on Saturday, November 12th, from 10 am to 11 am, with a service immediately following at 11:00 am.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Whigham, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, Florida 33802 or to the
, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 709, Clearwater, Florida 33762.
