CHARLES 'CHUCK' WALTER DAVY III
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Walter "Chuck" Davy III.
WINTER HAVEN - Charles 'Chuck' Walter Davy III went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Cumberland, MD to Georgia (Davis) and Charles Davy, Jr., Chuck retired from Seal-Tite in May 2012 and relocated to Winter Haven, FL. He was loved by people all over the country for his caring ways, business ethics, willingness to help others grow their businesses, and constant sense of humor. His compassion for needy senior citizens was evident by his volunteer work for Senior Orphans of Polk County. Finally, he was especially grateful for his angel, Good Shepherd Hospice nurse Laura Nance.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Chuck is survived by Linda, his wife of 51 years, daughters Michelle Davy (Mark Wilson) and Janelle (Todd) Hineman, and grandsons Zachary and Cooper Hineman.
Friends will be received on Monday, November 14 at 10:00 at Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Avenue C, SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880. A memorial service will follow at 11:00. A reception at the church will be immediately afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Chuck's name to Grace Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823, or Senior Orphans of Polk County, 2245 Longleaf Circle, Lakeland, FL, 33810.
Grace Lutheran Church
327 Avenue C SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Published in Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2016