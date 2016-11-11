EARNEST BENJAMIN WHITEHEAD

Obituary

EARNEST
BENJAMIN
WHITEHEAD, 70

WINTER HAVEN - Earnest Whitehead, 70, died Sun. 10/30/16. Visit: Thurs. 4:30-6:30pm at Holmes Funeral Home. Svc. Fri. 1pm at Destined To Change Ministries.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2016
