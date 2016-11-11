JOHN BOYETT

Obituary

JOHN
BOYETT, Jr., 30

EAGLE LAKE - John Boyett, Jr. passed 10-4-16. Survived by 2 sons Elijah & Tatum Boyett & lots of family & friends. Memorial service 11/12/16 at 108 1st St., Eloise, 2 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com