BERNICE M. MORRIS

Obituary

BERNICE M.
MORRIS, 81

WEST MELBOURNE - Bernice M. Morris, 81, of West Melbourne, Florida, Thursday November 10, 2016. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2016
