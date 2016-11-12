THOMAS LYNN ESTES

Obituary

THOMAS LYNN
ESTES, 67

BARTOW - Thomas Lynn Estes, 67, passed Tues. 11/8/16. Visitation Tues. 11/15, 10-11am at Whidden-McLean F.H. in Bartow. Svc. to follow at 11am at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2016
