POLK CITY - Charles 'Charlie' Weston Swift, 77, of Polk City, Florida and Hendersonville, North Carolina passed away Monday, August 29, 2016, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Seattle, Washington on August 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Rear Admiral Douglas McKean and Elizabeth Weston Swift.
He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Swift, Esq. and two spouses.
Mr. Swift attended Emerson College and the University of Denver. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era and retired from the National Security Agency after 32 years of service.
Mr. Swift loved to travel and was a member of the Holiday Ramblers RV Club, Glen Burnie Elks and Loyal Order of Moose.
He is survived by his partner, Mary Elizabeth Desautels; his son, Christopher Charles Swift and his wife, Heidi of Annapolis, Maryland; six grandchildren, Amanda Papiese, Bethany Enyeart, Rebecca Swift, Christopher Swift, Jr., Stephanie Swift, and Debora Swift; numerous great grandchildren; and a brother, Dr. David Swift of Cheshire, Connecticut.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on November 19, 2016, at the All Saints' Episcopal Church, 202 S Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland, with a reception to follow.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016