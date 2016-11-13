Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MICHAEL RAY

WEST, 66



BARTOW - Michael Ray West, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2016, in Lake Wales, Florida.

He was born May 7, 1950 in Bartow, Florida. He was retired from the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War, as well as the Gulf War. After retiring, he went on to work at the United States Postal Service in Las Vegas, Nevada from which he retired in May 2016. He was a graduate of Mulberry Florida High School class of 1968. He was a member of the Christian faith and active in the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church in Las Vegas.

He is survived by his mother, Gladys Tyson West of Lake Wales, Florida, his wife Normita, a daughter Bridget West, a son John West and 2 grandchildren (that were the treasure in his world), all of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his father John F. West, a sister Susan West and a brother Wilbur West.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening November 15, 2016 in the chapel at Whidden-Mclean Funeral Home located at 650 East Main Street, Bartow, Florida from 5pm to 7pm. A Graveside Service will be November 16, 2016, 11 am, at Gandy Cemetery, located off Highway 60 East, 1/4 mile North on Gandy Cemetery Rd, in Connersville, Florida. The service will be presented by Dr James G. Moyer, with a eulogy by his cousin Pastor Bobby L. Tyson Jr. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to your favorite Veteran's organization. Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, (863) 533-8123.







