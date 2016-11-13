ANGEL L.
SOTO, 62
LAKELAND - Angel L. Soto, 62 , of Lakeland, FL, passed away on October 27, 2016.
He was born in Puerto Rico on September 14, 1954. He was a long time employee of Tampa Maid Foods.
He is survived by his loving wife Janet Soto; stepchildren Elaine Lecourt and Ricky Chow; grandchildren Shelbi and Nikki Lecourt; great grandchildren Cole and Grayson; his best friends Camille and Don Eno.
The Celebration of Life Mass will be held at The Resurrection Catholic Church, Lakeland , FL on Friday, November 18 at 11am with a reception to follow.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016