HAINES CITY - James W. 'Jim' Ellis peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Jim was born in Bay City, MI to Jack and Irene Ellis and moved to Orlando, FL in 1949.
Jim graduated from Bishop Moore High School in Orlando in 1959 where he was an 'all sports' athlete and the first BMHS student to be a 'nine-letterman.' He received a B.S. degree in Physical Education from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL where he was also an active member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After service in the United States Army in Darmstadt, Germany, he returned to Orlando teaching P.E. and coaching at BMHS. In 1969 he began teaching Driver's Education and coaching the varsity basketball team at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando.
In 1972 his career changed course when he began working at McNamara Pontiac, Inc. in Orlando where he was the Assistant Sales Manager as well as a top new car salesman. In 1978, he moved his family to Plant City, FL where he was General Manager of Bell Chevrolet, Inc. The family moved to Haines City in 1981 when Jim opened Ellis Chevrolet, Inc. and used car lots in Haines City, Dundee and Winter Haven. Jim retired from the car business in 2004.
Among Jim's favorite activities were fishing and watching all sports. In the late 50's & 60's, Jim was also an avid billiards player and was invited to play an exhibition game of nine ball with Willie Mosconi.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Ellis Parker; brother, Geoffrey Ellis and nephew, John D. Ellis.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Elizabeth 'Liz' Ellis; daughter, Debbie Ellis Darby (Daniel) of Pangburn, AR; son, Danny Ellis (Brooke) of Heathrow, FL and 4 grandchildren: Colton Wooten, Levi Darby, Hunter Darby and Lilly Ellis.
He is also survived by brothers, John Ellis (JoAnn) of Port Orange, FL; Jerry Ellis of Naples, FL; sister, Patti Ellis of Gainesville and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The family thanks Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care of Jim and would appreciate memorial donations to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016