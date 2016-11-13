Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES W. ELLIS /10/1941 - 10/6/2016 HAINES CITY - James "JIM" Thursday. View Sign

JAMES W. 'JIM'

ELLIS

4/10/1941 - 10/6/2016



HAINES CITY - James W. 'Jim' Ellis peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

Jim was born in Bay City, MI to Jack and Irene Ellis and moved to Orlando, FL in 1949.

Jim graduated from Bishop Moore High School in Orlando in 1959 where he was an 'all sports' athlete and the first BMHS student to be a 'nine-letterman.' He received a B.S. degree in Physical Education from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL where he was also an active member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After service in the United States Army in Darmstadt, Germany, he returned to Orlando teaching P.E. and coaching at BMHS. In 1969 he began teaching Driver's Education and coaching the varsity basketball team at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando.

In 1972 his career changed course when he began working at McNamara Pontiac, Inc. in Orlando where he was the Assistant Sales Manager as well as a top new car salesman. In 1978, he moved his family to Plant City, FL where he was General Manager of Bell Chevrolet, Inc. The family moved to Haines City in 1981 when Jim opened Ellis Chevrolet, Inc. and used car lots in Haines City, Dundee and Winter Haven. Jim retired from the car business in 2004.

Among Jim's favorite activities were fishing and watching all sports. In the late 50's & 60's, Jim was also an avid billiards player and was invited to play an exhibition game of nine ball with Willie Mosconi.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Ellis Parker; brother, Geoffrey Ellis and nephew, John D. Ellis.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Elizabeth 'Liz' Ellis; daughter, Debbie Ellis Darby (Daniel) of Pangburn, AR; son, Danny Ellis (Brooke) of Heathrow, FL and 4 grandchildren: Colton Wooten, Levi Darby, Hunter Darby and Lilly Ellis.

He is also survived by brothers, John Ellis (JoAnn) of Port Orange, FL; Jerry Ellis of Naples, FL; sister, Patti Ellis of Gainesville and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The family thanks Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care of Jim and would appreciate memorial donations to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.







JAMES W. 'JIM'ELLIS4/10/1941 - 10/6/2016HAINES CITY - James W. 'Jim' Ellis peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.Jim was born in Bay City, MI to Jack and Irene Ellis and moved to Orlando, FL in 1949.Jim graduated from Bishop Moore High School in Orlando in 1959 where he was an 'all sports' athlete and the first BMHS student to be a 'nine-letterman.' He received a B.S. degree in Physical Education from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL where he was also an active member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After service in the United States Army in Darmstadt, Germany, he returned to Orlando teaching P.E. and coaching at BMHS. In 1969 he began teaching Driver's Education and coaching the varsity basketball team at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando.In 1972 his career changed course when he began working at McNamara Pontiac, Inc. in Orlando where he was the Assistant Sales Manager as well as a top new car salesman. In 1978, he moved his family to Plant City, FL where he was General Manager of Bell Chevrolet, Inc. The family moved to Haines City in 1981 when Jim opened Ellis Chevrolet, Inc. and used car lots in Haines City, Dundee and Winter Haven. Jim retired from the car business in 2004.Among Jim's favorite activities were fishing and watching all sports. In the late 50's & 60's, Jim was also an avid billiards player and was invited to play an exhibition game of nine ball with Willie Mosconi.In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Ellis Parker; brother, Geoffrey Ellis and nephew, John D. Ellis.Jim is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Elizabeth 'Liz' Ellis; daughter, Debbie Ellis Darby (Daniel) of Pangburn, AR; son, Danny Ellis (Brooke) of Heathrow, FL and 4 grandchildren: Colton Wooten, Levi Darby, Hunter Darby and Lilly Ellis.He is also survived by brothers, John Ellis (JoAnn) of Port Orange, FL; Jerry Ellis of Naples, FL; sister, Patti Ellis of Gainesville and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The family thanks Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care of Jim and would appreciate memorial donations to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd. NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881. Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com