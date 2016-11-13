EDGAR T. 'TOM'
STADLER
2/11/1939 - 11/6/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Edgar T. 'Tom' Stadler, age 77, passed away on November 6, 2016.
Tom was born on February 11, 1939, in Tecumseh, Michigan and lived in Clinton, Michigan until moving to Florida in 2001. He was a Veteran who served with the United States Marine Corps.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Hope Stadler.
Tom is survived by his wife Jackie of 54 years; daughter Nancy and her husband Brad Snyder; son Brett and his wife Sarah; and 4 grandchildren: Tommy, Katie, Lexie and Maddie Stadler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016