NOLA E. OSBORN, 94



LAKELAND - Nola E. Osborn passed away November 6, 2016 in Lakeland, Florida of natural causes; she was 94 years old. Nola was born April 11, 1922 in Morrow County, Ohio. She graduated from Ontario High School, Ontario, Ohio.

She was the widow of Harold B. Osborn. Nola was the last survivor of her 7 siblings and parents, Peter and Almina Lenhart. She is also preceded in death by her son, Harold Osborn, Jr., her two daughters, Roberta Eileen Osborn and Joyce Ann Ward, as well as her grandson, Chad Michael Ward. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothea Heiden (Chuck), daughter-in-law, Genny Osborn, grandchildren: Michelle E. Cannon (Dwayne), Michael S. Snyder (Michelle), Timothy Ward (Lisa), Linda Killinger (Bruce), Debbie Thompson (Eric), Becky Sullivan (Jim) and Julie Thompson (Paul) and over twenty great grandchildren.

For over twenty years Nola partnered with her late husband, Harold, in several businesses: Osborn Appliance Store, two furniture stores and a restaurant. For thirteen years she was a bookkeeper for Duncan Jewelers, Mansfield, Ohio. After moving to Florida, Nola utilized her life experience to start a new career with the American Red Cross, which she retired in 1985 as Executive Director in Lakeland, Florida. Several years after retirement, she became the part-time Secretary at the Lake Gibson Methodist Church.

Nola loved the Lord. She was a member of the Methodist Churches, where she lived, in both New Washington, Ohio and when she moved to Lakeland, Florida. She participated in the choir for over 59 years, taught Sunday School, served as President of Ruth Circle and very seldom said 'no' to anything the church needed, including cooking, helping at rummage sales, etc. Over 22 years she shared her leadership skills in the following positions: Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Stars, former President of Widows and Widowers of Polk County and Vice President of Presbyterian Apartments. Nola volunteered for SHARE, Lakeland Regional Hospital, and the American Red Cross Disaster Team.

Her family will always remember her contagious smile, her willingness to help anyone and the genuine love of her family and friends. She exemplified loving your neighbor as yourself. Her husband and she took in many family members and friends during their life together. Anyone who came to their door would most likely get a meal and a nice cold drink of tea or lemonade. Nola was the best Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, Cousin and Friend anyone could wish for in their life. She loved to sew, working puzzle books, playing cards, especially 500 rummy and playing BUNCO and Dominoes with family and friends. She was a 'gift' to everyone she knew.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Lake Gibson Methodist Church, 424 West Daughtery Road, Lakeland, Florida 33809. (Phone No. 863-858-5431). In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Lake Gibson Methodist Church.



