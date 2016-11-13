LINDA A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA A. (VERMULLEN) McFADDEN.
(VERMULLEN) McFADDEN, 72
LAKE WALES - Linda A. (Vermullen) McFadden, of Lake Wales, Florida, age 72, passed away suddenly at her home in Lake Wales on October 11, 2016. She was born on September 16, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. She had lived in the Lake Wales area for the past 13 years, moving from Colorado. She had also worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor for 12 years. She enjoyed charitable work, volunteering for the Care Center and Meals on Wheels in Lake Wales. Linda's love for life and her family was obvious to all who knew her. Enthusiasm and pride for her children and grandchildren entered into almost every conversation. She always found time to help others throughout the years, and many times without recognition. She will be greatly missed!
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard McFadden of Lake Wales, FL; four children: Kimberly (Alan) Roskowski of Gregory MI, Paul Horning of Manchester, MI, Randy (Amy) Horning of North Carolina and Melissa McFadden of Port Richey FL; nine grandchildren; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Vermullen, her parents Norman and Maxine Harm, and also her sister Sandra Harm Fick, niece Michelle, and nephew Chad, one stepson Fredrick McFadden.
A Memorial Service was held in Quincy, MI 49082. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Wales Care Center.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016