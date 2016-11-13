THOMAS
MITCHELL 'MITCH' WILKES, Sr.
PLANT CITY - Thomas Mitchell 'Mitch' Wilkes, Sr. of Plant City, formerly of Brandon and Tampa, departed this life as a result of complications from pancreatic cancer November 10, 2016, to a new life of no pain. He joins his father and mother, J. D. and Bessie Wilkes; and his brother, Clyde.
Surviving him is his wife of 15 years, Donna (Baker); sons, Thomas Jr. (Justine Ramagos) and Andrew; daughter, Nora (David Klee), brother David Wilkes, five grandsons; and one granddaughter.
He was a former Tampa Shipbuilder and A/C tech with both Wilkes Air Conditioning and Krauss Company of Florida assigned to the CF Industries, Plant City facility. Mitch enjoyed restoring and working on his 1954 Ford Customline. Over the years, he received many awards for his efforts in this classic streetrod.
A celebration of life will be held after Thanksgiving at the home of Donna and Mitch in Plant City. Specific details will be available in the next few days.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016