DUNCAN, 86



FROSTPROOF - Kenneth O. Duncan of Frostproof, Florida passed away Friday, November 11, 2016 at Somer's Hospice House in Sebring.

He was born April 3, 1930 in Livingston County, Michigan to the late Archie E. and Ethel R. (Fisher) Duncan. He was a resident of Perry since 1949 and of Florida since 2004. He was the Head of Public Works for the City of Perry, Michigan and was of the Methodist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife Ruth A. Duncan of Frostproof, FL, son Paul K. Duncan of Grand Ledge, MI, daughter Marilyn J. Peters of Orlean, MA, son Roger A. Duncan of Perry, MI, daughter Sharon Duncan of Ithaca, MI, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.

