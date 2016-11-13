Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA SUE EDWARDS COFFMAN LAKELAND - Barbara Sue Edwards Coffman. View Sign

BARBARA

SUE EDWARDS COFFMAN



LAKELAND - Barbara Sue Edwards Coffman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2016, at the Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, FL.

Barbara was born on June 25, 1937, in Centralia, MO to Margaret and Creed Edwards.

She was in the Girl Scouts and a member of Eastern Star. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education in 1959, from the University of Missouri and married George Washington Coffman the following year.

They moved to Maryland and she became a homemaker, then later mother to Brenda and Gordon.

They moved to Lakeland in 1984, after George's retirement and they remained in Lakeland for the rest of her life.

In addition to raising her children, Barbara was an active member and volunteer at First United Methodist Church and involved in several organizations, including PEACE, The United Methodist Women and Habitat for Humanity.

Barbara loved to travel and she and George visited Europe and 49 states during their marriage.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, George; her children, Brenda Coffman Bonney and Gordon Coffman; and granddaughter Mac-Kenna Bonney.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL, in the chapel.

The family asks that attendees dress in bright colors at the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to the (

The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff and volunteers at The Presbyterian Homes for their help and support.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







BARBARASUE EDWARDS COFFMANLAKELAND - Barbara Sue Edwards Coffman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2016, at the Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, FL.Barbara was born on June 25, 1937, in Centralia, MO to Margaret and Creed Edwards.She was in the Girl Scouts and a member of Eastern Star. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education in 1959, from the University of Missouri and married George Washington Coffman the following year.They moved to Maryland and she became a homemaker, then later mother to Brenda and Gordon.They moved to Lakeland in 1984, after George's retirement and they remained in Lakeland for the rest of her life.In addition to raising her children, Barbara was an active member and volunteer at First United Methodist Church and involved in several organizations, including PEACE, The United Methodist Women and Habitat for Humanity.Barbara loved to travel and she and George visited Europe and 49 states during their marriage.Survivors include her husband of 56 years, George; her children, Brenda Coffman Bonney and Gordon Coffman; and granddaughter Mac-Kenna Bonney.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL, in the chapel.The family asks that attendees dress in bright colors at the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to the ( www.cancer.org ) and The Hydrocephalus Association ( www.hydroassoc.org ).The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff and volunteers at The Presbyterian Homes for their help and support.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.