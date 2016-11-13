BARBARA
LAKELAND - Barbara Sue Edwards Coffman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2016, at the Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, FL.
Barbara was born on June 25, 1937, in Centralia, MO to Margaret and Creed Edwards.
She was in the Girl Scouts and a member of Eastern Star. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education in 1959, from the University of Missouri and married George Washington Coffman the following year.
They moved to Maryland and she became a homemaker, then later mother to Brenda and Gordon.
They moved to Lakeland in 1984, after George's retirement and they remained in Lakeland for the rest of her life.
In addition to raising her children, Barbara was an active member and volunteer at First United Methodist Church and involved in several organizations, including PEACE, The United Methodist Women and Habitat for Humanity.
Barbara loved to travel and she and George visited Europe and 49 states during their marriage.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, George; her children, Brenda Coffman Bonney and Gordon Coffman; and granddaughter Mac-Kenna Bonney.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL, in the chapel.
The family asks that attendees dress in bright colors at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to the
( www.cancer.org ) and The Hydrocephalus Association ( www.hydroassoc.org ).
The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff and volunteers at The Presbyterian Homes for their help and support.
