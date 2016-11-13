GERALD A. STROUSE
WINTER HAVEN - Gerald A. Strouse, 89, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Friday, October 28, 2016, at his residence.
Born May 19, 1927, in Norristown, PA to Clarence and Emma Smith Strouse. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and after the war he returned to high school to graduate from Norristown High School Class of 1947, where he was on the rifle team and the Track Team. He was pilot an loved flying, traveling, playing tennis and swimming. He was also a past member of Charity Lodge #190 F&AM, Norristown, PA.
He was preceded in death by his longtime friend, Linda Wetherington.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Strouse of Norristown, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30pm, Friday, December 2, 2016, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016