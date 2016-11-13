CARRIE
|
ANN REAM
LAKELAND - Carrie Ann Ream, 63, went to be with God on Nov. 8, 2016.
Tender and thoughtful, loving and kind, her smile was like a ray of sunshine. Carrie loved the outdoors from the beautiful fall leaves, dancing butterflies, to the mountain air, but is now tending to her forever rose garden with the Lord.
Carrie worked and retired from the FWC where she enjoyed working in the Hunter Safety Program.
Carrie is survived by her mother, Naomi Wilson, of Lakeland; daughter, Michelle and her husband, Travis, along with their 3 children, Andrew, Catherine and Angel Ashabraner, of Lakeland; son, Michael and his wife, Valerie, and their daughter Nichole Ream of Kenansville, FL; and her significant other, Jimmy Thacker, of Lakeland.
A celebration of Carrie's life will be held on Sat., Nov. 26, 2016, at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FWC Hunter Safety Program, Good Shepherd Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016