EDWARD E. MARQUARDT

Obituary

EDWARD E.
MARQUARDT, 92

WINTER HAVEN - Edward E. Marquardt, 92, passed 11/5/16. Survived by wife, Betty Jean; children, Bob, Nancy & Randall Marquardt. Newcomer F.H., Titusville, FL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016
