RUBY I. MACK

Obituary

RUBY I.
MACK, 96

PLANT CITY - Ruby I. Mack died 11/11/16. Funeral service will be at Wells Memorial on 11/16, at 12pm. Visitation will begin at 11am. Burial at W. Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2016
