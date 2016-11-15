WANDA LOU KIRKLAND

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Rforgach@nc.rr.com"
    - Debbie Forgach
  • "You will surely be missed. Our thoughts are with the..."
  • "Our hearts hurt for all of you. Wanda was a fun, loving..."
    - Jeff and M.A. Moore
  • "We are so sorry about the loss of your Mom. May she rest..."
    - Rose Yeary

WANDA LOU
KIRKLAND

EAGLE LAKE - Wanda Lou Kirkland passed away on 11/10/16. Visitation will be on 11/15, from 1-2pm with a service following at 2pm, at Ott-Laughlin, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016
Wanda Lou Kirkland
Click images or name above for additional details at:
www.ott-laughlin.com.
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave | Winter Haven, FL 33880 | (863) 293-2133
Funeral Home Details
Powered By Legacy.com