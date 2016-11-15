Obituaries
Recent Obituaries
Search Obituaries
Obituaries By Location
Notable Deaths
Submit an Obituary
Funeral Homes
Search By Location
Photos & Memorials
Legends & Legacies
In The News
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
Today In History
Featured Memorials
Grief & Support
Sympathy & Condolence Advice
Funeral Etiquette
Grief Support
How To Write An Obituary
Submit An Obituary
Contact Us
Search
WANDA
LOU
KIRKLAND
Obituary
Guest Book
"
Rforgach@nc.rr.com
"
- Debbie Forgach
"
You will surely be missed. Our thoughts are with the...
"
"
Our hearts hurt for all of you. Wanda was a fun, loving...
"
- Jeff and M.A. Moore
"
We are so sorry about the loss of your Mom. May she rest...
"
- Rose Yeary
View
Sign
WANDA LOU
KIRKLAND
EAGLE LAKE - Wanda Lou Kirkland passed away on 11/10/16. Visitation will be on 11/15, from 1-2pm with a service following at 2pm, at Ott-Laughlin, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016
Print
|
View Guest Book
|
Wanda Lou Kirkland
Click images or name above for additional details at:
www.ott-laughlin.com
.
Arrangements under the direction of:
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave | Winter Haven, FL 33880 | (863) 293-2133
Helpful Links
Additional Resources
Send Funeral Flowers
Donate to Charity
How To Submit An Obituary
Find Advice & Support
Funeral Etiquette
How to Write a Sympathy Note
Advice on Coping with Loss
Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger
Follow this Obituary
Remember on Facebook
Follow via email
*Please enter a valid email address.
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
Connect
with memorials that are important to you.
Get updates
on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
Share your memories
with your Facebook friends.
VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE
OR
Return to Obituary
No, Thanks
GO
CLOSE
Close
Funeral Home Details
Website
Map/Directions
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
Winter Haven
,
FL
(863) 293-2133
For more information about:
WANDA LOU KIRKLAND
VISIT THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE NOW
Powered By
Legacy.com
Search Obituaries
How To
Company
Questions? Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms
© 2016 Legacy.com All Rights Reserved