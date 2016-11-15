FRANCES CAROL
DANIS, 82
HAINES CITY - Frances 'Carol' Danis, 82, wife of Herve Albert Danis, died Friday, November 11, 2016 at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven, Florida.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of Frank A. Jones and Lucille M. Jones, she loved bingo and playing cards with friends. She was a Military Spouse and later worked in the Accounting and Inventory fields.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Henry A Danis and his wife Patricia Elaine Danis of Lyman, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her four sisters and one brother.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Boiling Springs, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society.
( www.afas.org )
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016