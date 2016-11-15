LELON JAMES
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LELON JAMES PEARSON.
PEARSON, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Lelon James Pearson, 87, of Winter Haven passed away on Sunday, Nov.13, 2016 at Spring Lake Rehabilitation in Winter Haven.
Born July 7, 1929 in Cullman, Alabama to Lester and Ethel Murphy Pearson, he lived in Florida most of his life. He was a retired truck driver and a member The Rock of Winter Haven.
Lelon is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
He is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Annie Lee Pearson; a son, Jeffrey Pearson and his wife Rachel of Polk City, FL; a sister Robbie Montgomery of California; and 3 granddaughters.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm till 7:00pm, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016