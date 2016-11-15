BARRY E.
RUSSELL, 67
LAKELAND - Barry E. Russell, 67, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
He was born on July 21, 1949 in Sumter, South Carolina to the late Roland and Hazel Russell. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. Barry was a cable splicer for GTE and Verizon, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Brenda and Barbara Russell; brother, Paul Russell. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Russell; brother, Roland C. (Ann) Russell; sisters, Nancy (Claude) Baker, Joyce (James) Sanders, Sarah Browning and Audry (Greg) Holzhansen; sons, Wayne Russell, Michael Taylor, Dale Taylor and David Taylor; daughters, Stacia Murphy and Aron Taylor; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2016 from 9:00 - 10:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans,
DAV.org Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
