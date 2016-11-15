MOLLIE A.
COOPER, 91
LAKE WALES - Mollie A. Cooper, 91, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Friday, November 11, 2016 at Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
She was born on September 12, 1925 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late James J. and Susan (Mann) Albritton. She was a retired Elementary School Teacher and was teacher of the year at Janie Howard Wilson. Mollie was Pioneer of the year in 2004 and she was a member of the First Baptist Church where she played the piano.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. (Bill) Cooper in 1991; brothers, James O. Albritton, G. Edwin Albritton and Franklin Albritton; sister, Erma Chelette.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathi Noreika (Jeff) of Newnan, GA; son, Timothy W. Cooper (Wasana) of Apopka; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home and funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2016 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales with Dr. Scott Markley officiating. Interment will be held at the Lake Wales Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016