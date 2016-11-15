LEO LEANDER
AULISIO, 104
LAKELAND - Leo Leander Aulisio, 104, died peacefully November 12, 2016. He was born October 13, 1912 in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Mr. Aulisio served as a Lt. (jg) in the US Navy during WWII. Upon discharge, he worked for the Department of Agriculture for the next 40 years. Upon retirement, he relocated with his wife to Lakeland, FL, in 1981, where he was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Mr. Aulisio was an avid gardener with a passion for sharing his home grown vegetables and love of education, Italian cooking, and square dancing.
His wife of 66 years, Helen Aulisio, preceded him in death. He is survived by sons Leander of Lakeland, Callixtus (Linda) of Bethany Beach, Delaware, Julius (Terry) and George (Cindy) of Lakeland and daughter Rosemarie (Rob) Garcia of Lakeland. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 4:00-6:00 PM in the chapel of Lakeland Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday 10:30 AM at Resurrection Catholic Church. Following the Mass, interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland or to V.I.S.T.E.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016