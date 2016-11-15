POLLY "ANN" PERRI

Obituary

POLLY 'ANN'
PERRI, 55

LAKELAND - Polly Perri, 55, passed away 11/13/16. Visit: will be Fri., 10 am until funeral at 11 am at 1st Baptist Church, Davenport. Oak Ridge F.C., Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016
