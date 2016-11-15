TABETHA RUTH WEAVER

Obituary

TABETHA RUTH
WEAVER, 55

BARTOW - Tabetha Ruth Weaver, 55, died Fri. 11/11/16. Visit: Thurs. 11/17, 6-8pm at Whidden-McLean F.H., Bartow. Services Fri. 11/18 at 11am at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016
