CLAIRE RITA DURAND KENDALL

Obituary

CLAIRE RITA
DURAND
KENDALL, 85

LAKE WALES - Claire Kendall, 85, passed 11-10-16. Funeral Mass 12 noon Tues., 11-15, Holy Spirit Catholic Ch. Interment 1 pm Wed., 11-16, Fl. Nat. Cemetery, Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016
