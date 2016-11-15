RONALD A. YAPP

Obituary

RONALD A.
YAPP, 72

KISSIMMEE - Ronald A. Yapp, 72, of Kissimmee, died on 11/2/2016. Services Saturday, 11/19 at 11:00 A.M. at the Haines City Chapel of Oak Ridge Funeral Care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2016
