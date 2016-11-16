Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. GLICERIA ZORAIDA CALVO-SCOTT. View Sign



DAVENPORT - Dr. Gliceria Zoraida Calvo-Scott, 69, of Davenport died on November 11, 2016, at her home in Davenport, FL.

Zoraida was born on December 21, 1946, in Ancash, Peru, daughter of Luzmilla Chauca and Humberto Calvo.

She was married to Richard G. Scott, Jr., on February 9, 1980, in New Jersey. He survives her and is currently living in Davenport, FL. He was formerly a member of the New York Stock Exchange.

Zoraida was employed as a counselor for Middlsex County College in Edison, N.J., for 30 years before moving to Florida in 2006. She received her PHD in Education, Counseling and Psychology from the University of Sarasota in 1999, and maintained Marriage and Family therapy practices in both New Jersey and Florida, to serve Spanish and English speaking clients. In 2002, she opened a mental health center in Perth Amboy, N.J., the Sunrise Institute for Mental Health, and then in 2007, she opened the Sunshine Psychological Center LLC in Florida. In 1982, she co-authored (with Antonio A. Acosta) a book entitled Preparation for the Spanish High School Equivalency Diploma Test, Arco Publishing, New York, N.Y.

Other survivors include her son Richard E. Scott of the Bronx, N.Y., a stepson Kevin Scott of Davenport, FL; a stepdaughter Robin Painter of Pennsylvania; a brother Washington Calvo of Cadiz, Spain, a niece, Washington's daughter Zoraida, also living in Spain, a sister-in-law Roberta Scott of New Jersey, and an aunt Aurora Chauca of New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her father Humberto Calvo, her mother Luzmilla Calvo Chauca, and her stepdaughter Kim Yones.

Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a future date at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Celebration, FL. Entombment will be at the Columbarium at the Community Presbyterian Church in Celebration, FL.

Memorial contributions may be donated to the ALS Association Florida Chapter, Inc., 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL, 33619.

