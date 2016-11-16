ELI
|
HEARD, 5
LAKELAND - Eli Cuyler Heard, 5, went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2016.
Eli was born on June 25, 2011, in Lakeland FL, to Joshua and Ashley Heard. To describe Eli you would have to start by describing his smile. It went on for miles. It never left his face. He had the most beautiful, caring, blue eyes. You could feel his love and compassion simply by him looking at you.
He had his Daddy's passion for Florida State Football, saying 'Boo Gators' whenever he saw any team other than FSU.
Eli had a love for animals, constantly talking about the family cat, Rambo, and Aunt's dogs, Jasper and Molly.
It should be said that as tough of a boy as he was, he was also such a wonderful snuggler, always ready to cuddle up on a loved ones lap. He attended 1st Step preschool at Lake Morton, and recently started Kindergarten at McKeel Academy Central.
Eli is survived by his parents, Joshua and Ashley; brother, Colby Snyder; grandparents, Sam and Kathy Heard; maternal grandmother Charlotte Hamann; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland. A Celebration of Eli's life will follow at 11 am at the funeral home chapel.
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016