ATLANTA, GA. - Elisabeth Larson 'Lyn' Thornhill of Atlanta, GA, passed away on November 12, 2016 surrounded by family.
A loving mother and grandmother who loved kids, playing Bridge, the Florida Gators, Coca-cola and who loved to laugh, Lyn is survived by her children, son Robert (Andrea) Sommers and daughter Holly (Lisa Kotora) Sommers, her sister Sherry (Tom) McCarthy, and her beloved grandchildren, Everett and Genevieve Sommers.
A memorial ceremony to celebrate her life will be held on December 3rd at a family home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016