TERRELL EGON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRELL EGON O'NEAL.
O'NEAL, 50
Track Inspector
LAKELAND - Terrell Egon O'Neal, age 50, died Monday, November 14, 2016.
Born in Lakeland on July 2, 1966, Terrell was a lifelong resident. He worked for CSX for 18 years and was a District Chairman for BMWED Local #2655.
Mr. O'neal was preceded in death by his father Joe O'Neal. He is survived by his mother Ulve O'Neal, Lakeland; sister Denise (Rojer) Smith, Plant City; nephews Craig Smith, Sarasota, Chad Smith, Plant City.
Graveside services will be Friday, November 18, 2016, at 11am at Socrum Cemetery.
Lanier Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2016